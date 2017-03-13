Perspective

Perspective

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NewsReview.com

A colleague of ours was heard to say, "If I hear one more person say, 'So much for global warming - '." She didn't finish the sentence but the exasperation was familiar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk 1 hr Righty01 10
Steve Sisolak supported parking fees on the Las... 13 hr Local 1
Station Casinos to implement parking fees to 2 ... 13 hr Local 1
Because of unionization of Boulder and Palace S... 13 hr Local 1
Donald Trump to sell Trump International Hotel ... (Sep '16) 21 hr Local 15
Station Casinos to sell off the remaining land ... 21 hr Local 27
Station Casinos to sell Palace Station 21 hr Local 2
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,768 • Total comments across all topics: 279,595,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC