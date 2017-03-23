PD: Cab driver accused of sexual assa...

PD: Cab driver accused of sexual assault apologized to victim in person

13 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

A Las Vegas taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting a passed out female passenger said he felt remorse for what he did and even tried asking for forgiveness in person after it happened, according to police. Las Vegas Metro police announced this week the arrest of Abdul Based, 25, on 11 counts of sexual assault.

Las Vegas, NV

