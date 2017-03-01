Over 12,000 customers without power i...

Over 12,000 customers without power in Las Vegas 15 mins ago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KTNV-TV Las Vegas

High Wind Warning issued March 5 at 9:41AM PST expiring March 5 at 10:00PM PST in effect for: Clark, Esmeralda, Lincoln, Nye High Wind Warning issued March 4 at 6:40PM PST expiring March 5 at 10:00PM PST in effect for: Clark High Wind Watch issued March 3 at 2:24PM PST expiring March 5 at 10:00PM PST in effect for: Clark, Esmeralda, Lincoln, Nye High Wind Watch issued March 3 at 2:24PM PST expiring March 5 at 10:00PM PST in effect for: Clark

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTNV-TV Las Vegas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US snuffs pot fans' plans to party on tribal la... 3 hr Hostis Publicus 7
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! Sun yidfellas v USA 29
Get Pain/Anxiety and others now Sat hjhhg 1
ts lucia matthews is HIV POSTIVE...BEWARE! (Mar '15) Sat Bill445 2
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Sat spytheweb 2
News Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E... Fri Solarman 5
News Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva... Mar 3 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,788 • Total comments across all topics: 279,352,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC