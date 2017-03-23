One killed on Las Vegas Strip, gunman barricades self: report1 hour ago
One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting on the busy Las Vegas strip as police surrounded a bus in which a suspect was reportedly barricaded, local media reported. Police tweeted that a section of South Las Vegas Boulevard remained closed "due to a barricade subject on bus," adding: "Please avoid the area."
