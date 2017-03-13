NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired po...

NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant near Las Vegas

There are 1 comment on the The Las Vegas Sun story from 8 hrs ago, titled NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant near Las Vegas. In it, The Las Vegas Sun reports that:

Environmental advocates and members of an Indian tribe who live nearby hailed the closure today of an embattled coal-fired NV Energy power plant 40 miles north of Las Vegas. Officials from the state's dominant electric utility marked the occasion by flipping a transformer switch to disconnect the fourth and final unit of the Reid Gardner Generating Station near Moapa from the regional power grid.

Solarman

La Quinta, CA

#1 4 hrs ago
Yeah, a real testament to days gone by. Just a look at the picture, the farm in the foreground, the hazy sky, in front of the smoke stacks a pile of coal, is that just laying on the bare ground? To the left what appears to be a 'glistening' pool of water, more than likely a sludge pond that will need to be remediated for toxic wastes. NV Energy, Berkshire Hathaway just can't wait to divest themselves from this nightmare and then raise electric rates to recover their "stranded" costs.
