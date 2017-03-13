There are on the The Las Vegas Sun story from 8 hrs ago, titled NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant near Las Vegas. In it, The Las Vegas Sun reports that:

Environmental advocates and members of an Indian tribe who live nearby hailed the closure today of an embattled coal-fired NV Energy power plant 40 miles north of Las Vegas. Officials from the state's dominant electric utility marked the occasion by flipping a transformer switch to disconnect the fourth and final unit of the Reid Gardner Generating Station near Moapa from the regional power grid.

