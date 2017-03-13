NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant near Las Vegas
There are 1 comment on the The Las Vegas Sun story from 8 hrs ago, titled NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant near Las Vegas. In it, The Las Vegas Sun reports that:
Environmental advocates and members of an Indian tribe who live nearby hailed the closure today of an embattled coal-fired NV Energy power plant 40 miles north of Las Vegas. Officials from the state's dominant electric utility marked the occasion by flipping a transformer switch to disconnect the fourth and final unit of the Reid Gardner Generating Station near Moapa from the regional power grid.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
|
#1 4 hrs ago
Yeah, a real testament to days gone by. Just a look at the picture, the farm in the foreground, the hazy sky, in front of the smoke stacks a pile of coal, is that just laying on the bare ground? To the left what appears to be a 'glistening' pool of water, more than likely a sludge pond that will need to be remediated for toxic wastes. NV Energy, Berkshire Hathaway just can't wait to divest themselves from this nightmare and then raise electric rates to recover their "stranded" costs.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|5 hr
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|13
|New Henderson market fills new niche: Filipino ...
|5 hr
|EMR
|1
|The Presstitutes in Clark County and Las Vegas
|6 hr
|kyman
|4
|Steve Sisolak supported parking fees on the Las...
|20 hr
|Local
|1
|Station Casinos to implement parking fees to 2 ...
|21 hr
|Local
|1
|Because of unionization of Boulder and Palace S...
|21 hr
|Local
|1
|Donald Trump to sell Trump International Hotel ... (Sep '16)
|Wed
|Local
|15
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC