NV Energy pulling plug on coal-fired ...

NV Energy pulling plug on coal-fired power plant near Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

This May 14, 2012 file photo shows the Reid Gardner Generating Station near a farm on the Moapa Indian Reservation in Moapa, Nev. Environmental advocates and members of Moapa are hailing the closure of the Reid Gardner Generating Station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ... 3 hr Solarman 1
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk 3 hr HOLLA ISABELLA 13
News New Henderson market fills new niche: Filipino ... 4 hr EMR 1
The Presstitutes in Clark County and Las Vegas 4 hr kyman 4
Steve Sisolak supported parking fees on the Las... 19 hr Local 1
Station Casinos to implement parking fees to 2 ... 19 hr Local 1
Because of unionization of Boulder and Palace S... 19 hr Local 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,080 • Total comments across all topics: 279,601,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC