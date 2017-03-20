NLV council to decide whether to assess landowners to help pay for improvements near parcel
The North Las Vegas City Council could decide next month whether several landowners should be charged property assessments that will help pay for a new access road and water utility lines for an 1,100-acre parcel near Interstate 15 and the 215 Beltway. City officials want to eventually build manufacturing and warehousing businesses on the property, tentatively known as the Northern Beltway Commercial Area.
