Next phase of Project Neon will put 'The Big Squeeze' on Las Vegas motorists
"The Big Squeeze" will elicit a long, painful pinch starting March 21, when U.S. Highway 95 will be narrowed to two lanes in each direction between Rancho Drive and the Spaghetti Bowl interchange through the end of the year. "We felt it was the best description without being disparaging or misleading while warning people what to expect," said Tony Illia, a spokesman for the Nevada Department of Transportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|another angry parent accuses Juana Hernandez of... (Oct '15)
|6 hr
|JustAThought
|25
|gay las vegas teens 2017
|Tue
|daniel1119599
|1
|Don Allen Holbrook SMOTJ Scammer (May '16)
|Feb 27
|Soapboxmom
|17
|im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15)
|Feb 26
|Lisha223
|5
|Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and...
|Feb 24
|Local
|21
|Expect more earthquakes in Clark County and Las...
|Feb 24
|Local
|1
|Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun...
|Feb 24
|Local
|22
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC