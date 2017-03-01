Next phase of Project Neon will put 'The Big Squeeze' on Las Vegas motorists

"The Big Squeeze" will elicit a long, painful pinch starting March 21, when U.S. Highway 95 will be narrowed to two lanes in each direction between Rancho Drive and the Spaghetti Bowl interchange through the end of the year. "We felt it was the best description without being disparaging or misleading while warning people what to expect," said Tony Illia, a spokesman for the Nevada Department of Transportation.

