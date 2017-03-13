Newcomers, political veterans running...

Newcomers, political veterans running for office in North Las Vegas

Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Political novices Gary Bouchard and De'Quincy Taylor will try to oust North Las Mayor John Lee, who is seeking a second four-year term. In the race for Ward 1, Councilman Isaac Barron is running against Hector Rivera, a political organizer who worked last year on Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign.

