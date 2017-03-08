Nevada woman accused of $2.3M in frau...

Nevada woman accused of $2.3M in fraudulent beauty aid sales

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A 55-year-old Nevada woman has been indicted on federal fraud charges for allegedly selling more than $2.3 million worth of unapproved weight loss and beauty products she illegally imported from China. Federal prosecutors in Las Vegas say Kelly Luanne Schaible of Henderson was arrested and charged Thursday with nine counts of wire fraud, six counts of mail fraud and one count of destruction of evidence.

