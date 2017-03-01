National Weather Service issues high-wind advisory for Las Vegas
Strong winds threaten the valley Sunday but are expected to subside in the following days, the National Weather Service said. Winds should range between 30 and 40 mph but gusts could reach 50 to 60 mph, meteorologist Caleb Steele said.
