Nathan Adelson Hospice Names Rosamari McNulty as Vice President for Employee and Volunteer Solutions
Carole Fisher, president and chief executive officer of Nathan Adelson Hospice, announced that Rosamari McNulty has been promoted to the position of vice president for Employee and Volunteer Solutions at the state's largest non-profit hospice.
