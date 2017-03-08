Mob Museum gains accreditation from national group
The Mob Museum in Las Vegas has turned a 1-in-35 chance into a sure thing, by gaining accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums. Museum executive Jonathan Ullman on Thursday credited community support, museum employees and volunteers for achieving recognition that the museum meets national standards and best practices.
