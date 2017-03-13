MLK Boulevard offramps from I-15, US ...

MLK Boulevard offramps from I-15, US 95 in Las Vegas to reopen Tuesday morning

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Freeway off-ramps leading to Martin Luther King Boulevard will reopen just in time for the Tuesday morning commute in downtown Las Vegas, clearing one of the final remnants of "Car-nado." The Martin Luther King Boulevard off-ramps from northbound Interstate 15 and northbound U.S. Highway 95 are scheduled to open at 6 a.m., Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Guy Houck the meth dealer snitch (Jun '16) 2 hr Hate methdealers 15
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk 5 hr Well Well 7
Las Vegas Buffets (Oct '15) 5 hr Well Well 38
Vegas sucks, I know you agree with me (Sep '08) 5 hr Well Well 396
Biggest Lie and Propaganda: Best Buffets in Cla... 18 hr Local 1
Las Vegas Buffets (Jul '16) Sun Local 22
All of the Las Vegas Buffets have not improved ... (Sep '15) Sun Local 26
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. Wall Street
  4. Egypt
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,802 • Total comments across all topics: 279,536,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC