MLK Boulevard offramps from I-15, US 95 in Las Vegas to reopen Tuesday morning
Freeway off-ramps leading to Martin Luther King Boulevard will reopen just in time for the Tuesday morning commute in downtown Las Vegas, clearing one of the final remnants of "Car-nado." The Martin Luther King Boulevard off-ramps from northbound Interstate 15 and northbound U.S. Highway 95 are scheduled to open at 6 a.m., Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia said.
