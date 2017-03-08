Michele Fiore, Kelli Ross frontrunner...

Michele Fiore, Kelli Ross frontrunners in poll to win Las Vegas City Council race

Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

A new poll shows former Nevada Assemblywoman Michele Fiore leading a 10-way race to represent Ward 6 on the Las Vegas City Council. Fiore was favored by 36 percent of the 202 likely voters polled, followed by Kelli Ross at 27 percent.

