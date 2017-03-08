Michele Fiore, Kelli Ross frontrunners in poll to win Las Vegas City Council race
A new poll shows former Nevada Assemblywoman Michele Fiore leading a 10-way race to represent Ward 6 on the Las Vegas City Council. Fiore was favored by 36 percent of the 202 likely voters polled, followed by Kelli Ross at 27 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free Parking ends at the Las Vegas Sands (Sep '16)
|1 hr
|Another Local
|2
|Nev. brothel hopes male prostitutes boost business (Jun '09)
|5 hr
|KATY
|12
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Best Pest Control in Las Vegas (Dec '12)
|5 hr
|ShadTeer
|3
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas Centennial (Nov '13)
|20 hr
|Meacca
|105
|gay las vegas teens 2017
|21 hr
|Jeff
|2
|Bring your bathroom to life, on a budget (Jul '14)
|21 hr
|marieburn
|10
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC