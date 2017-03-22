McDonald's unveils self-order kiosks,...

McDonald's unveils self-order kiosks, table service in Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

A digital self-order kiosk is shown during a grand reopening at McDonald's, 6480 S. Durango Drive, on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Customers walking to the checkout area of a southwest valley McDonald's can see that the technological future of fast-food ordering and customer service has arrived to Las Vegas in the form of two bright touchscreen kiosks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 21 hr Loren Jubilee 101
Review: The Orleans Hotel Casino Tue Orleans Las Vegas 1
Review: Las Vegas Raiders Tue Las Vegas Raiders 1
Review: Circus Circus Hotel Casino Tue CIRCUS CIRCUS LV 1
Review: Red Rock Resort Las Vegas Tue Red Rock Las Vegas 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas (Nov '13) Tue Go Blue Forever 144
Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis Tue Jason_P 3
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,931 • Total comments across all topics: 279,763,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC