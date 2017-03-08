Martin's Mart has been vital outlet to needy in Las Vegas for 46 years
Kevin Washington browses through jackets at Martin's Thrift shop located at 1219 South Main Street, Las Vegas, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. The store that has been open for nearly 46 years, has not changed the prices since the 1980s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|10 hr
|Solarman
|3
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|17 hr
|Benny B
|143
|Neil Chandran Real or Fake
|17 hr
|Jail4Neil
|3
|Nowsch and Andrews sentences
|17 hr
|Crime follower
|1
|Military Cupid . Com
|21 hr
|Sheldon
|3
|Pacifica San Martin Assisting Living
|21 hr
|Assisting Living
|1
|Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15)
|Fri
|Eli
|11
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC