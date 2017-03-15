Man tied up during home invasion free...

Man tied up during home invasion frees himself, shoots 2 suspects

Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

A suspect was killed and another injured after a home invasion in northwest Las Vegas, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Officers responded to the incident Monday at 10:26 p.m. in the 8000 block of Hesperides Avenue, near Cimarron Road and Elkhorn Road.

