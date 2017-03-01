Man found in Arkansas prison facing L...

Man found in Arkansas prison facing Las Vegas murder charge

26 min ago

A man found serving prison time in Arkansas for a woman's stabbing death in 1992 is also being accused of killing a woman 25 years ago in Las Vegas. Dale Bryant, now 63, made an initial court appearance Wednesday after his return in custody to Nevada on a murder charge in the November 1991 bludgeoning and stabbing death of 50-year-old Carol Bishop.

Las Vegas, NV

