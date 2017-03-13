Man fatally shot in northwest Las Veg...

Man fatally shot in northwest Las Vegas was ex-boyfriend of shooter

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Las Vegas police respond to a shooting in the northwest valley in the 9700 block of Miniature Street, near North El Capitan Way on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. @bizutesfaye A man believed to be an intruder was shot by a resident in a home in the 9700 block of Miniature Street in northwest Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump to sell Trump International Hotel ... (Sep '16) 1 hr Local 15
Station Casinos to sell off the remaining land ... 2 hr Local 27
Station Casinos to sell Palace Station 2 hr Local 2
Station Casinos to sell Boulder Station (Sep '16) 2 hr Local 6
Las Vegas Buffets (Oct '15) 6 hr Local 40
gay las vegas teens 2017 20 hr Daddy1738 3
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas Centennial (Nov '13) Tue Pauly 106
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,535 • Total comments across all topics: 279,575,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC