Man charged with attempted murder in attack on police decoy in downtown Las Vegas
Shane Schindler was captured on police surveillance video bashing the dummy with a 4-pound hammer on Feb. 22 in an area where two homeless men had recently been killed. Police, who staged the mannequin scene after announcing they had no leads in the slayings, said in a police report that they believe the 30-year-old Schindler was out to kill.
