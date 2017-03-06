Man charged with attempted murder in ...

Man charged with attempted murder in attack on police decoy in downtown Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Shane Schindler was captured on police surveillance video bashing the dummy with a 4-pound hammer on Feb. 22 in an area where two homeless men had recently been killed. Police, who staged the mannequin scene after announcing they had no leads in the slayings, said in a police report that they believe the 30-year-old Schindler was out to kill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Las Vegas Buffets: The Biggest Laughing Stock 1 hr Local 1
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk 8 hr spud 4
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans 8 hr spud 2
News Democrats support bill that would legalize fema... 12 hr Texxy the Indepen... 1
News SNL Skit On Jeff Sessions Encapsulates The Divi... 20 hr ThomasA 2
News US snuffs pot fans' plans to party on tribal la... Mon Hostis Publicus 7
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! Mar 5 yidfellas v USA 29
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,304 • Total comments across all topics: 279,393,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC