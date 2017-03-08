Man arrested in death of woman at dow...

Man arrested in death of woman at downtown Las Vegas apartment

1 hr ago

Officers found a woman dead and arrested a man at an downtown Las Vegas apartment Thursday night after neighbors reported hearing screaming, according to Metro Police. Officers were dispatched about 9 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 900 block of South 3rd Street to investigate a disturbance call, police said.

