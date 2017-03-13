Man arrested after woman's body found burned Saturday

The Clark County coroner's office identified Geranique Bentley, the woman found dead on March 11, 2017, on the 700 block of Rock Springs Drive. Las Vegas police are investigating the discovery of a woman's burned body near an apartment complex in the northwest valley on Saturday, March 11. @riolacanlale Police are investigating after the discovery of a woman's burned body on Saturday, March 11. @riolacanlale A man was jailed on a murder charge in the death of a 20-year-old woman whose body was found in a northwest valley apartment complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.