'Magic Mike Live Las Vegas' is built as the cure to the common male revue
When he wasn't peeling clothes off, grinding to Ginuwine's "Pony" or all-out partying, Channing Tatum's titular character in 2012 hit film Magic Mike spent the majority of his time trying to prove he was more than just a male stripper. There's a similar objective to Magic Mike Live Las Vegas , the new show at the Hard Rock Hotel conceived and co-directed by the movie star.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Buffets in Las Vegas: False advertising
|48 min
|Local
|2
|Chef Knock-off: Todd Wilbur is a hit at recreat... (Jul '07)
|10 hr
|Leo
|55
|Molly blow
|Tue
|JeanClaude87
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Mar 27
|Jeanette_J
|102
|Las Vegas drug scene
|Mar 24
|Adamant81
|16
|Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis
|Mar 23
|lovingmywonderful...
|5
|Review: The Orleans Hotel Casino
|Mar 21
|Orleans Las Vegas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC