'Magic Mike Live Las Vegas' is built as the cure to the common male revue

When he wasn't peeling clothes off, grinding to Ginuwine's "Pony" or all-out partying, Channing Tatum's titular character in 2012 hit film Magic Mike spent the majority of his time trying to prove he was more than just a male stripper. There's a similar objective to Magic Mike Live Las Vegas , the new show at the Hard Rock Hotel conceived and co-directed by the movie star.

