Luke Bryan, Little Big Town to perform at ACMs in Las Vegas

12 hrs ago

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and Maren Morris will perform at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 2. The first round of performers was announced Tuesday. The show will also feature a performance by pop group the Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line.

