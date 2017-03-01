Less pot, no federal raids through early hours of marijuana festival on Indian land near Las Vegas

A marijuana festival on Indian reservation land that gained national attention earlier this week after a U.S. federal attorney threatened to shut it down was held Saturday just north of Las Vegas with few sightings of the plant and no sign of law enforcement intervention. Thousands of festival-goers from around the country flooded into a vendor-filled 10-acre plot of land on the Moapa Band of Paiute Indians Reservation to celebrate the area's first Cannabis Cup festival, which originated as an expo for the marijuana industry in Southern Nevada.

