Las Vegas shooting suspect charged with murder

The man who authorities say shot two people, killing one, on a bus in Las Vegas surrendered without incident Saturday after a standoff that lasted more than four hours, police spokesman Larry Hadfield told reporters. Rolando Cardenas, 55, was charged with open murder with use of a firearm, attempted murder with use of a firearm, burglary while in possession of a firearm and discharging a gun within a vehicle, police said in a news release issued Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.