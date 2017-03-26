Las Vegas shooting suspect charged with murder
The man who authorities say shot two people, killing one, on a bus in Las Vegas surrendered without incident Saturday after a standoff that lasted more than four hours, police spokesman Larry Hadfield told reporters. Rolando Cardenas, 55, was charged with open murder with use of a firearm, attempted murder with use of a firearm, burglary while in possession of a firearm and discharging a gun within a vehicle, police said in a news release issued Sunday.
