Las Vegas Sen. Farley proposes garden grants for Nevada schools

Sen. Patricia Farley, I-Las Vegas, introduced Senate Bill 167 during a Senate education committee meeting on Tuesday. Title I schools - which serve some of the highest poverty students - interested in creating or maintaining gardens could apply for a grant from the Department of Education.

