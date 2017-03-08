Las Vegas Sen. Farley proposes garden grants for Nevada schools
Sen. Patricia Farley, I-Las Vegas, introduced Senate Bill 167 during a Senate education committee meeting on Tuesday. Title I schools - which serve some of the highest poverty students - interested in creating or maintaining gardens could apply for a grant from the Department of Education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|14 min
|spud
|6
|Bring your bathroom to life, on a budget (Jul '14)
|4 hr
|yoholo
|9
|Las Vegas Buffets: The Biggest Laughing Stock
|6 hr
|Local
|4
|Las Vegas loses to indian hotel and casino prop...
|6 hr
|Local
|1
|US snuffs pot fans' plans to party on tribal la...
|7 hr
|ThomasA
|8
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|20 hr
|Mikey
|5
|Trump To Dump Medicare
|22 hr
|me me me me
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC