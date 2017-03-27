Las Vegas police settle lawsuit involving fatal dog shooting for $199K

The Metropolitan Police Committee on Fiscal Affairs approved a settlement of $199,000 Monday in an excessive force lawsuit stemming from a 2009 incident in which five officers burst into a home and killed the family dog.Las Vegas police have maintained that the officers - Jay Roberts, Michael Dunn, Christopher Kohntopp, Justin Byers and Troy Givens - had probable cause to believe a burglary was being committed when they burst into the house.The officers mistook Henry Rodriguez, Jordhy Leal and David Madueno for potential burglars of the house where Rodriguez lived with his family.

