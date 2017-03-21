Las Vegas police report says man stra...

Las Vegas police report says man strangled, burned girlfriend after insult

3 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Raymond Quinsell Lewis IV told police he strangled his 20-year-old girlfriend and burned her body after she called him lazy, according to his arrest report. Lewis, 21, was arrested Thursday on one count of open murder.

