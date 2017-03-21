Las Vegas police report says man strangled, burned girlfriend after insult
Raymond Quinsell Lewis IV told police he strangled his 20-year-old girlfriend and burned her body after she called him lazy, according to his arrest report. Lewis, 21, was arrested Thursday on one count of open murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|1 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|144
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|1 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|99
|Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis
|1 hr
|Jason_P
|3
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|8 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|Expect record breaking higher temperatures
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Expect for record breaking higher temperatures
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Station Casinos to sell Boulder Station (Sep '16)
|Mar 19
|kyman
|7
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC