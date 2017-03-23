Las Vegas police investigating after shots fired during burglary at Bellagio

Las Vegas police are investigating after shots were fired during a burglary to a retail store within the Bellagio early Saturday.No one was injured when Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a "high-end retail store" inside the 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South resort about 12:50 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Michael Rodriguez saidInside the store, which police did not name as of early Saturday, at least one burglar "fired shots," police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.