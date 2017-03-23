Las Vegas police investigating after shots fired during burglary at Bellagio
Las Vegas police are investigating after shots were fired during a burglary to a retail store within the Bellagio early Saturday.No one was injured when Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a "high-end retail store" inside the 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South resort about 12:50 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Michael Rodriguez saidInside the store, which police did not name as of early Saturday, at least one burglar "fired shots," police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Vegas drug scene
|Fri
|Adamant81
|16
|Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis
|Thu
|lovingmywonderful...
|5
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Wed
|Loren Jubilee
|101
|Review: The Orleans Hotel Casino
|Mar 21
|Orleans Las Vegas
|1
|Review: Las Vegas Raiders
|Mar 21
|Las Vegas Raiders
|1
|Review: Circus Circus Hotel Casino
|Mar 21
|CIRCUS CIRCUS LV
|1
|Review: Red Rock Resort Las Vegas
|Mar 21
|Red Rock Las Vegas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC