Las Vegas police: Burned body of apparent homicide victim
Las Vegas police are investigating an apparent homicide involving a teenage girl whose burned body was found at an apartment complex. Lt. Dan McGrath says a resident found the girl's body Saturday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|4 hr
|Benny B
|143
|Neil Chandran Real or Fake
|5 hr
|Jail4Neil
|3
|Nowsch and Andrews sentences
|5 hr
|Crime follower
|1
|Military Cupid . Com
|8 hr
|Sheldon
|3
|Pacifica San Martin Assisting Living
|9 hr
|Assisting Living
|1
|Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15)
|17 hr
|Eli
|11
|Nev. brothel hopes male prostitutes boost business (Jun '09)
|20 hr
|Yikes
|14
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC