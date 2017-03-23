Las Vegas news for Thursday, March 23rd - VIDEO
Amber Vanhecke was traveling in the Havasupai Indian Reservation when her car ran out of gas. An air rescue helicopter found her car and a makeshift "help" sign and located her nearby looking for cellphone service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis
|4 hr
|lovingmywonderful...
|5
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Wed
|Loren Jubilee
|101
|Review: The Orleans Hotel Casino
|Tue
|Orleans Las Vegas
|1
|Review: Las Vegas Raiders
|Tue
|Las Vegas Raiders
|1
|Review: Circus Circus Hotel Casino
|Tue
|CIRCUS CIRCUS LV
|1
|Review: Red Rock Resort Las Vegas
|Tue
|Red Rock Las Vegas
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Tue
|Go Blue Forever
|144
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC