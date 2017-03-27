Las Vegas man arrested in skimming scam in Chesco
Vacho Shahen, age 31, of Las Vegas, Nevada has been charged by Chester County police in connection with a skimming scam. A Las Vegas man who allegedly used a skimming device to steal debit-card information was arrested during the weekend as he was returning a rental car to Philadelphia International Airport, police said Monday.
