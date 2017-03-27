Las Vegas man arrested in skimming sc...

Las Vegas man arrested in skimming scam in Chesco

Vacho Shahen, age 31, of Las Vegas, Nevada has been charged by Chester County police in connection with a skimming scam. A Las Vegas man who allegedly used a skimming device to steal debit-card information was arrested during the weekend as he was returning a rental car to Philadelphia International Airport, police said Monday.

