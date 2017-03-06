Las Vegas liquor store owner sentenced in tax case
Prosecutors say a 67-year-old Las Vegas liquor store owner was sentenced to 3A1 2 years in federal prison for income tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the government. U.S. Attorney Daniel Bogden in Nevada announced today that Jeffrey Nowak also was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.
