Las Vegas jury in Javier Righetti murder case hears about prior attacks

Seven months before raping and killing 15-year-old Alyssa Otremba, Javier Righetti attacked another girl in a northwest valley tunnel, a prosecutor on Friday told jurors tasked with deciding whether the defendant deserves the death penalty. Three months before he stabbed Alyssa 80 times and set her body on fire in September 2011, Righetti raped his cousin, the prosecutor, Giancarlo Pesci, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.