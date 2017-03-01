Las Vegas in for dry, windy weather o...

Las Vegas in for dry, windy weather over the weekend

Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

An American flag waves in the breeze along S. Maryland Parkway during a windy day across Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. High winds will accompany moderate March temperatures over the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Clark County was issued at March 03 at 2:22PM PST

