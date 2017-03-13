Las Vegas in desperate need of diversifying economy
In the study, which examined economic growth in the nation's 100 largest metropolitan areas, Las Vegas ranked 29th in terms of overall growth from 2010 to 2015. The area's total number of jobs increased 14.1 percent - the 22nd-largest percentage in the nation - while gross metropolitan product drew 8.9 percent and the number of firms that either started up or moved here went up 5.9 percent.
