Las Vegas foster dad accused in sexual assault of child
Authorities on Thursday arrested a man on multiple counts of lewdness and sexual assault for incidents involving a girl under 14, who was one of his foster children, according to Metro Police. Grant Claycomb, 51, a licensed foster parent and a leader of his church's Boy Scouts program, was booked on four counts of lewdness and one count of sexual assault, police said.
