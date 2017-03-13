Las Vegas foster dad accused in sexua...

Las Vegas foster dad accused in sexual assault of child

12 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Authorities on Thursday arrested a man on multiple counts of lewdness and sexual assault for incidents involving a girl under 14, who was one of his foster children, according to Metro Police. Grant Claycomb, 51, a licensed foster parent and a leader of his church's Boy Scouts program, was booked on four counts of lewdness and one count of sexual assault, police said.

Las Vegas, NV

