Las Vegas Democrat wants to abolish Nevada treasurer, controller

A Democratic lawmaker said Tuesday that the offices of Nevada's two statewide-elected officials who oversee the state's finances are so lacking in purpose that they should be abolished. Assemblyman Elliot Anderson of Las Vegas argued at a legislative hearing that the "ministerial" state treasurer and controller have no discretionary authority or legitimate reason for holding elected office given modern accounting resources.

