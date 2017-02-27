Las Vegas Democrat wants to abolish Nevada treasurer, controller
A Democratic lawmaker said Tuesday that the offices of Nevada's two statewide-elected officials who oversee the state's finances are so lacking in purpose that they should be abolished. Assemblyman Elliot Anderson of Las Vegas argued at a legislative hearing that the "ministerial" state treasurer and controller have no discretionary authority or legitimate reason for holding elected office given modern accounting resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gay las vegas teens 2017
|5 hr
|daniel1119599
|1
|Don Allen Holbrook SMOTJ Scammer (May '16)
|Mon
|Soapboxmom
|17
|Jessica Holbert = Rip off!
|Sun
|JohnInMi
|1
|Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and...
|Feb 24
|Local
|21
|Expect more earthquakes in Clark County and Las...
|Feb 24
|Local
|1
|Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun...
|Feb 24
|Local
|22
|Need Content? Articles, Blog Posts, Newsletters...
|Feb 24
|Quality Web Content
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC