Las Vegas couple found dead in appare...

Las Vegas couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

'I love her but I'm not in love with her': Couples reveal the shocking and heartbreaking reasons they're still with their partner - despite knowing it won't last forever Will global warming lead to the APOCALYPSE? Earth's worst mass extinction was caused by runaway climate change, and experts warn it could happen again Florida woman is told to take down her Blue Lives Matter flag honoring her ex-cop father because homeowners' association considers it 'racist' Body of man, 55, and woman, 54, are found on outskirts of Las Vegas Valley with gunshot wounds in apparent murder-suicide A man and woman were found shot dead on the outskirts of the southern Las Vegas Valley in an apparent murder-suicide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Las Vegas drug scene 5 hr Adamant81 16
Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis 15 hr lovingmywonderful... 5
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Wed Loren Jubilee 101
Review: The Orleans Hotel Casino Tue Orleans Las Vegas 1
Review: Las Vegas Raiders Tue Las Vegas Raiders 1
Review: Circus Circus Hotel Casino Tue CIRCUS CIRCUS LV 1
Review: Red Rock Resort Las Vegas Tue Red Rock Las Vegas 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,257 • Total comments across all topics: 279,786,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC