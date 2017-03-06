Las Vegas cops create art, raise mone...

Las Vegas cops create art, raise money at 'Cops & Canvas'

Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

America Supports the Blue by Las Vegas police officer Darryl McDonald during the Cops and Canvas fundraising event for the Metropolitan Police Department at Neiman Marcus inside of the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 2, 2017. @csstevensphoto Attendees browse through art pieces displayed during the Cops and Canvas fundraising event for the Metropolitan Police Department at Neiman Marcus inside of the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 2, 2017.

