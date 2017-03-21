Las Vegas city manager leaving for jo...

Las Vegas city manager leaving for job with Switch

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Las Vegas City Manager Betsy Fretwell talks about working with former Mayor Oscar Goodman during the dedication of Oscar B. Goodman Plaza in front of Las Vegas City Hall Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Las Vegas City Manager Betsy Fretwell announced today she is leaving this summer for a job as a senior vice president over a new division at Switch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: The Orleans Hotel Casino 17 min Orleans Las Vegas 1
Review: Las Vegas Raiders 34 min Las Vegas Raiders 1
Review: Circus Circus Hotel Casino 38 min CIRCUS CIRCUS LV 1
Review: Red Rock Resort Las Vegas 41 min Red Rock Las Vegas 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas (Nov '13) 2 hr Go Blue Forever 144
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 2 hr Go Blue Forever 99
Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis 2 hr Jason_P 3
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Wildfires
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,018 • Total comments across all topics: 279,721,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC