Las Vegas city manager leaving for job with Switch
Las Vegas City Manager Betsy Fretwell talks about working with former Mayor Oscar Goodman during the dedication of Oscar B. Goodman Plaza in front of Las Vegas City Hall Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Las Vegas City Manager Betsy Fretwell announced today she is leaving this summer for a job as a senior vice president over a new division at Switch.
