Las Vegas city election packed with candidates in each council ward
Nearly two dozen candidates are vying for office in Las Vegas this spring, running the gamut from veteran elected officials to first-time candidates. Councilmen Bob Beers and Stavros Anthony are each facing three challengers in their re-election bids, while the open race to replace term-limited Councilman Steve Ross in Ward 6 is stacked with nine candidates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man tied up during home invasion frees himself,...
|11 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|I love kickboxing Centennial (Feb '16)
|14 hr
|joannesilva
|6
|Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis
|14 hr
|Esther G
|1
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Thu
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|13
|New Henderson market fills new niche: Filipino ...
|Thu
|EMR
|1
|The Presstitutes in Clark County and Las Vegas
|Thu
|kyman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC