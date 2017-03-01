Las Vegas City Council wary of going too deep into the weeds with marijuana rules
The Las Vegas City Council favors merging recreational and medical marijuana establishments into the same land-use category, but will hold off on legislating other local recreational marijuana matters. Councilman Ricki Barlow said during Wednesday's council meeting he didn't want the city to define rules and have them unraveled because the state has not given clarity on recreational marijuana since November, when it was approved by voters.
