Jury Vegas decides death for 24-year-old in 2011 rape-murder

A jury has decided that a 24-year-old man should be put to death for the rape, murder and mutilation of a 15-year-old high school sophomore in a crime that shocked Las Vegas for its brutality in 2011. Javier Righetti's court-appointed attorney, Christy Craig, declined Wednesday to comment on the verdict that was read late Tuesday in Clark County District Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.