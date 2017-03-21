Jury Vegas decides death for 24-year-old in 2011 rape-murder
A jury has decided that a 24-year-old man should be put to death for the rape, murder and mutilation of a 15-year-old high school sophomore in a crime that shocked Las Vegas for its brutality in 2011. Javier Righetti's court-appointed attorney, Christy Craig, declined Wednesday to comment on the verdict that was read late Tuesday in Clark County District Court.
