Jury resumes deliberations in fighter-porn star case
A jury in Las Vegas has resumed deliberating whether the former mixed martial arts fighter named War Machine is guilty of attempted murder and other charges in an attack on his porn star ex-girlfriend and her male friend in August 2014. Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver could face life in state prison if he's found guilty of the top counts, including kidnapping and sexual assault, in the beating of Christy Mack and Corey Thomas.
