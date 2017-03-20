Jury resumes deliberations in fighter...

Jury resumes deliberations in fighter-porn star case

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

A jury in Las Vegas has resumed deliberating whether the former mixed martial arts fighter named War Machine is guilty of attempted murder and other charges in an attack on his porn star ex-girlfriend and her male friend in August 2014. Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver could face life in state prison if he's found guilty of the top counts, including kidnapping and sexual assault, in the beating of Christy Mack and Corey Thomas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 5 hr J Phenix 98
Expect record breaking higher temperatures 6 hr Local 1
Expect for record breaking higher temperatures 6 hr Local 1
News NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ... 7 hr Solarman 3
Station Casinos to sell Boulder Station (Sep '16) Sun kyman 7
Democrats want the airport renamed as Harry Rei... Sun Local 1
www.BodyRub.info Is HIRING! $73.50 perhour Mar 18 BodyRubUSAdotcom 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,545 • Total comments across all topics: 279,698,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC