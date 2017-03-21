Jury decides death penalty for man, 24, in Las Vegas killing

6, 2011, file booking photo provided by the Clark County Detention Center shows of Javier Righetti of Las Vegas. A jury has decided that Righetti should be put to death for the rape, murder and m... Prosecutors say a day care provider in Oregon faces more than 100 criminal counts after being accused of leaving children as young as six months old alone multiple times to go to a tanning salon and gym.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.