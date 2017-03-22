Juror dismissed from 93-year-old Las Vegas doctor's drug trial
Dr. Henri Wetselaar, 93, charged with money laundering, conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, is wheeled out of the Lloyd D. George United States courthouse on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. @chrisklee_jpeg Dr. Henri Wetselaar, 93, charged with money laundering, conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, is wheeled out of the Lloyd D. George United States courthouse on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|16 hr
|Loren Jubilee
|101
|Review: The Orleans Hotel Casino
|Tue
|Orleans Las Vegas
|1
|Review: Las Vegas Raiders
|Tue
|Las Vegas Raiders
|1
|Review: Circus Circus Hotel Casino
|Tue
|CIRCUS CIRCUS LV
|1
|Review: Red Rock Resort Las Vegas
|Tue
|Red Rock Las Vegas
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Tue
|Go Blue Forever
|144
|Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis
|Tue
|Jason_P
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC