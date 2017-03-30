Jokesters Comedy Club Las Vegas Starts Production on Late Night TV Show
Standup comedy the way it's meant to be comes to late night Syndication and Jokesters COMEDY CLUB in Las Vegas begins production on Jokesters TV. No Contests, no gimmicks and no censorship! Jokesters TV features the best new, upcoming and professional comedians doing their funniest material in front of a real live COMEDY CLUB audience with no censorship, no restrictions and no gimmicks.
